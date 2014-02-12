With Ravenel Bridge closed, some turn to water taxi

With no sign of when the Ravenel Bridge will open again, some Charlestonians are making creative attempts to get across the Cooper River Wednesday.

Charleston Water Taxi has already made several trips across the river, and has even more demand for tonight.

According to Captain Chip Deaton, most of the water taxi company's calls have been from people trying to get home to Mt. Pleasant from downtown.

Deaton says the fairly smooth, fully covered taxi ride is $10 and takes about ten minutes.

They will meet downtown at the Maritime Center off Calhoun St. at 6:30 p.m., and plan to arrive at the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina near Patriot's Point. The time set for their return downtown is 7:00 p.m.



Copyright 2014 WCSC. All rights reserved.