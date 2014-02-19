Colleges, organizations to educate male students on sexual assault

Several Charleston area colleges and organizations are working together to educate college students about sexual assault and alcohol.

The Charleston Police Department, College of Charleston, MUSC, The Citadel, People Against Rape (PAR), the Art Institute of Charleston and Charleston Southern University are holding their first session Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the training room at the Charleston Police Department, located at 180 Lockwood Blvd.

Called "How to Help a Sexual Assault Survivor: What Men Can Do," the program is designed to teach male students about the physical and psychological trauma associated with rape, how men can help their female friends recover from rape, and how they can become part of the solution.

The training session will be led by Citadel cadets who have already facilitated the program on their campus. According to the Charleston Police Department, they plan to follow the Men's Program, a manual initially developed by Dr. John D. Fourbert that can be used to educate all-male or all-female groups on college campuses and in military units, communities and organizations.

