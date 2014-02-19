Live 5 Blood Drive underway at Citadel Mall

The American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help restock their blood supply after the recent Winter Storm forced them to cancel 265 blood drives along the east coast.



Live 5 News is hosting a blood drive Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Citadel Mall. All donors will receive a free T-shirt and a Sweet CeCe's frozen yogurt coupon.



More than 9,300 blood and platelet donations went uncollected after the storm. Of those blood drives, 40 were scheduled to be in the South Carolina Blood Services Region. Platelet and blood donors of all types are needed, but there is an urgent need for donors with types O, A negative, and B negative.



Appointments to give blood can be made online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code "Live5," or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).



A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.



