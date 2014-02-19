Police: Man wanted following drug deal in downtown Charleston

The Charleston Police Department is looking for a 23-year-old man in connection to a drug deal last month.



Authorities are looking for Eugene Stanley Rollerson who is wanted for an incident that happened in the area of Hanover and Sheppard streets on Jan. 22.

According to police, an officer saw Desmond M. Deas hand Rollerson a plastic bag containing a substance later found to be cocaine base.

Another officer said he saw a car disregard a stop sign at the intersection of Nassau and Sheppard streets. The officer found Rollerson in the front passenger seat and Deas in the driver seat during a traffic stop.

Deas was placed under arrest when the officer discovered he had a suspended driver's license.

Rollerson was released, but a clear plastic baggie filled with what tested positive for cocaine was found inside the vehicle's gas cap afterward.

Authorities say the drugs found had an estimated value of $600.

If you have any information on Rollerson, you are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 554-1111.

