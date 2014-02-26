Mount Pleasant investigating two home burglaries

Mount Pleasant Police are investigating two burglaries that happened within two miles of each other on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Appling Drive at 1:29 p.m. when a victim returned home to find her things scattered across the floor.

According to the police report, a plant and lamp were knocked over in the living room, items including various pieces of jewelry were removed from closets and thrown across the floor with one piece of jewelry on the back step.

Police say the refrigerator and freezer doors were also left open.

A witness told officers he saw a white male go into the apartment complex carrying a box. The witness described the man as having short shaved dark hair and wearing a red T-shirt, a silver chain, tattoos on his arms, and seemed to be wearing black socks, but no shoes.



Among the items stolen were two Panasonic TVs, one iPad, 2 iPod touches, 3 HP laptops, an Xbox 360 with 20 games and three controllers, Comcast cable boxes, a blue- ray player and an empty safe.

In the second incident, Mount Pleasant Police were called to at the 700 block of Kent Street at 3:45 p.m. the same day. The victim said he left his home at 3:15 p.m. and returned 30 minutes later to find his house was broken into.

The items stolen included a Play Station 4 with 2 controllers and 2 games, an Xbox 360 with 30 games, a Go Pro Camera, and a MacBook Pro Laptop.

A man working across the street said he saw a white male and a black male walk down Kent Street and cut through the yard of another 700 block of that street. The only other description he was able to provide was that they looked like they were "gangsters."

Another victim said she saw a black male with shoulder length dread locks wearing a white shirt and dark pants standing by a black pickup truck parked near her house. She then saw him run in the direction of the victim's residence.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at (843)554-1111.

