Man wanted for failing to pay back church grant, arrested in Orangeburg Co.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Charlotte man accused of failing to repay a $6,000 grant to an Orangeburg church in 2005.

Investigators arrested Louis Herbert Gray of Macon, Ga. and charged him with breach of trust more than $5,000.

A report states that between Dec. 2004 and Aug. 2005, the North Orangeburg United Methodist Church gave Gray a total of $6,526 to help him obtain a grant.

According to a report, Gray never paid the money back, so a breach of trust warrant was issued on Dec. 12, 2005.

