Couple charged, children taken away after meth lab found at Summerville home

A man and woman were arrested on charges related to the manufacture of methamphetamine on Monday after a meth lab was found at a Summerville home.

The Drug Enforcement Unit of the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office charged Whitney Burns Sapp and David Michael Barfield with attempt to manufacture meth and two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

Items consistent with the manufacture of methamphetamine were found at their home on Carnes Crossing after a search warrant was obtained.

A representative with the Department of Social Services placed their 11-month-old and 2-year-old children under the agency's care.

Sapp and Barfield at the Hill-Finklea Detention with bonds set at $70,000 each.

