Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office investigating series of car break-ins

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of vehicle break-ins in Bluffton over the last two weeks.

Vehicles were broken into throughout several subdivisions.

Authorities say while some of the vehicles were unlocked and could be entered without force, most of the vehicles had their vehicles smashed in.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, reports have been taken from the Westbury Park, Fern Lakes, Lake Linden, Lakes at Myrtle Park, Baywood, and Meadowbrook neighborhoods.

The Bluffton Police Department has also received similar reports in Mill Creek, The Farm, Hidden Lakes, and Pinecrest. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and Bluffton Police Department are working together to identify any suspects.

Ladies' purses have been the most common items stolen. The sheriff's office is urging residents to keep their vehicles locked and remove any items of value before leaving their vehicles unattended.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either Investigator Cpl. D. Seifert at 843-255-3414 or Crimestoppers at (843)554-1111.

