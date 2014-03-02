Coroner identifies motorcyclist found beneath downtown Charleston overpass

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified a motorcyclist who was found beneath a downtown Charleston overpass Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say 29-year-old William Jackson Duncan of West Ashley died from blunt force trauma. According to a report, Duncan died sometime early Sunday morning.



According to Charleston Police, a man walking his dog found Duncan's body Sunday afternoon.

Officers say the man was involved in a single motorcycle accident at the Huger Street off ramp to the Ravenel Bridge. Authorities say they believe he fell from the bridge.

No one else is believed to be involved in the accident.

