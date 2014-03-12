Mayor Joe Riley initiative plants 76 trees on Savannah Highway

Seventy-six trees were planted in the medians of some of Charleston's major corridors this winter. The trees are part of an initiative by Mayor Riley called 10,000 Trees for Charleston.

According to the mayor's office, the organization planted 21 live oaks, 25 crepe myrtles, and 30 palmetto trees on Savannah Highway.

The mayor appointed Jimmy Bailey to serve as chairman of the committee of volunteers committed to the livability, health and beauty of Charleston through the planting of trees along Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Savannah Highway, St. Andrews Boulevard, Folly Road, Glenn McConnell Parkway, Meeting Street and Old Towne Road.

Here's a map of the trees they've planted so far.

Bailey says that the shaded roadways highlight the natural beauty that can be seen throughout the Lowcountry, and the trees planted through the program are a gift from this generation to the next.

The initiative works closely with the City of Charleston, the Charleston Horticultural Society as well as SCE&G, Charleston Water Systems, South Carolina Department of Transportation, and community members to highlight areas in need of trees.

More information about 10,000 Trees for Charleston can be found on the City of Charleston's webpage at http://www.charleston-sc.gov/index.aspx?nid=809.

Information provided by the City of Charleston.

