Charleston Animal Society to hold 'Luck of the Irish' adoption event

The Charleston Animal Society is holding an adoption event for adult dogs on St. Patrick's Day weekend. All dogs aged at one year and older from the Charleston's Animal Society's animal care campus at 2455 Remount Rd. are available.

The shelter says they take in 90 percent of the community's animals and never turn an animal away. They're currently at capacity with nearly 650 animals in its system and 120 of them ready for new homes.

According to the shelter, all available animals are spayed, neutered, microchipped and are up-to-date on their shots.

The event will be held on March 13-14 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., March 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., March 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Monday, March 17 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the 2455 Remount Rd., North Charleston.

Anyone interested in adopting is invited to attend.

