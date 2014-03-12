Charleston restaurants give their take on 'Southern Charm'

Higher ups at 82 Queen and Taco Boy say they've had positive experiences with Bravo television series "Southern Charm," despite local uncertainty of its effects on the Holy City.

Jonathan Kish, the Chief Executive Officer of 82 Queen, said the company has seen an increase in business after members of the cast were filmed eating there.

Kish says executives at Bravo called the restaurant about a year ago, and since then, cast members have dined with them twice.

According to Kish, no customers seemed to be disturbed by the filming.

He says that while there are customers that think it's great that they're on the television, there are some that aren't happy with the show and don't want the restaurant to be associated with it.

Although some may feel that way, no customers have said they weren't coming back because of the show.

According to Taco Boy General Manager John Lentz, when it comes to free publicity – the more the better.

Lentz says the restaurant was honored to be on television and hasn't experienced any backlash from customers.

Lentz thought their visit went well. Filming occurred off to the side and a lot of patrons were interested in seeing what was going on.

