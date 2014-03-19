Police investigating after bullet holes found at mobile home

North Charleston police are investigating after bullet holes were found at a mobile home on Tuesday.



Officers were called to the 4000 block of Grimke street in reference to shots fired. Residents said they were inside when they heard gunfire.Officers found two bullet holes to the side of the mobile home, but no one inside was injured.



A witness told police said they saw a white Matrix leaving toward Rivers Avenue after the shots were fired.



If you have any information you are asked to call police at 554-1111.



Copyright 2014 WCSC. All rights reserved.

