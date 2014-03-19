CofC, Trident Tech form bridge program to aid South Carolina students

The College of Charleston and Trident Technical College have developed a bridge program to help students navigate their way into college.



Called Connect2, the residential program allows students to live at the Campus Center Apartments near the College of Charleston campus and take advantage of the school’s programs and events while enrolled full time at Trident Technical College.



Students in the program will also take one full credit course per semester at the College of Charleston as non-degree seeking students.



After two semesters, the students transfer their TTC credits to the College of Charleston, where they complete their four-year degrees.



Don Burkard, Associate VP for Enrollment Planning at the College of Charleston, says that the program provides South Carolina students access to a four-year college experience beginning at the freshman level. He also says that South Carolina residents will be able to use their Life scholarships or SC Lottery Tuition Assistance for the program.



The program is limited to 30 students next school year. Students must apply for Fall 2014 freshman admission to the College of Charleston to qualify. College of Charleston officials say a packet of information will be sent to qualified students.



Copyright 2014 WCSC. All rights reserved.