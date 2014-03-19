Berkeley County man sentenced to 18 years for armed robbery

A Berkeley County jury sentenced a man to 18 years behind bars Wednesday after he was found guilty on three counts of strong armed robbery and one count of failure to stop for a blue lights.



Prosecutors say Joseph Mack approached three truck drivers on the evening of Jan. 6, 2013 and demanded money, jewelry, and other personal possessions before fleeing in his pickup truck.



According to authorities, officers with the Hanahan Police Department responded and tried to stop Mack as he fled the scene. Officers say Mack refused to stop after being signaled by lights and sirens from at least three police cars, leading officers on a mile-long chase that ended when he crashed into a mobile home.



A release states Mack threw the stolen goods out of his car window as he fled, which officers were able to recover after walking the path of the chase. Two of the victims were able to identify Mack as the person who robbed them.



