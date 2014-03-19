Two men arrested following car chase, burglary in Georgetown County

Two men have been arrested in connection to a convenience store burglary and car chase in Georgetown.



The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office arrested Raquon Bileek Gilliyard and John Dee Linen both of Johnsonville S.C.



Georgetown County Sheriff’s deputies say they were conducting a routine patrol early Monday morning when they saw a Jeep Grand Cherokee parked in a wooded area near the Deep Grocery convenience store on Georgetown Highway.



A male then entered the vehicle and started driving west towards Andrews.



The sheriff’s deputies activated their blue lights after a call from a concerned citizen alerted them to a broken door at the Deep Grocery convenience store and the possibility that a Jeep Grand Cherokee was involved. Investigators say deputies pursued the car into the city limits of Hemingway, but turned back because of the weather conditions.



Investigators eventually arrested Gilliyard and Linen and charged them each with one count of second-degree burglary after reviewing evidence. Both men were transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center.



Copyright 2014 WCSC. All rights reserved.



