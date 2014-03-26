Quantcast

Dig South continues Friday with conference, expo - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Dig South continues Friday with conference, expo

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Dig South, a 5-day Southeastern tech and culture festival, is underway in downtown Charleston.

Dig South features an interactive conference and creative industry expo at the College of Charleston TD Arena. The expo, which is free to attend, runs Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the conference going from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival will culminate on Saturday with Culturama, an event featuring national touring bands, comedians and craft beer gardens.

According to Dig South's website, companies participating in the 2-day conference which began Thursday include Facebook, Twitter, CNN.com, SPARC, TechCrunch, and many more.
\
The Expo will feature some of the Southeast's top creative companies in technology, design, software and hardware, video, mobile, marketing, and everything in between. 

Cultural events will be held throughout the week at the Charleston Music Hall, The Alley, Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, College of Charleston Cistern Yard and other downtown Charleston locations.  

CEO Stanfield Gray started the festival in 2012. Last year’s event had over 3,000 attendees and featured over 500 presenters and conference participants.

This year’s event is expected to host 5,000 people, 650 companies, and 200 presenters and national brands.  With the theme mobilize, conference presenters will focus on the mobilization of digital tools and platforms. Topics will cover technology, entrepreneurship, marketing, social media, gaming, and culture.

According to the website, Charleston was chosen as the festival’s home because it’s growing into a hotspot for technical knowledge, especially with software companies like Benefitfocus, Blackbaud, PeopleMatter, Blue Acorn, Levelwing, and BoomTown.  

For more information on Dig South, including a complete schedule of events and ticket pricing, click here

Copyright 2014 WCSC. All rights reserved
Powered by Frankly