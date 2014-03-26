Beaufort Elementary School among 2014 Palmetto's Finest

Okatie Elementary has been named Palmetto's Finest along with four other South Carolina schools this year.The Beaufort County School serves 620 students in grades Pre-K – 5. They say their vision is to meet the educational needs of all students, removing barriers and challenging students to do their best.The school focuses on growing and making achievements through authentic learning, standards-based curriculum and, dedicated staff.Award winners also included Midland Elementary and Forrestbrook Middle of Horry County, Camden High School in Kershaw County, and Fairfield Magnet School for Math & Science in Fairfield County.