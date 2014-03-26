Chaplain honored for helping wounded police officer

Chaplain Bill Youngblood was honored today for his quick actions after the vehicle he was in flipped over five times.



Youngblood was riding along with a North Charleston Police officer who was responding to an emergency when something went wrong with the back wheels of the cruiser.



“I knew it was a serious situation,” says Youngblood. “We started sliding and flipped over four or five times.”



Youngblood had no injuries after the accident, but noticed a few cuts on the officer’s head and arm and was able to put pressure where he could reach.



When help arrived, the Chaplain asked that the officer be removed from the cruiser first. Jaws of life were used to get them out.



The Chaplain was recognized with the eleven emergency responders that came to the scene. The responders were shocked the men survived the accident.



Youngblood has been Chaplain at Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy for 11 to 12 years. The Chaplaincy provides pastoral care for victims of tragedies with 39 other agencies in Charleston County.



