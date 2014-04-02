Red Cross helps Charleston County family displaced by fire

The American Red Cross has provided financial assistance, lodging and food for a Charleston County family that was displaced by a fire in Hollywood Tuedsay evening.

A family of two adults and four children was given comfort kits with personal hygiene items and referrals to other agencies inside.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 1,200 individuals have been assisted through the Palmetto SC region of the American Red Cross.

To help families that have been affected by house fires, call 843-764-2323 or visit www.RedCross.org/CarolinaLowcountry.

