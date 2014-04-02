Report: High school student threatens to kill trooper after getting speeding ticket

A student at Fort Dorchester High School has been counseled after making threats on Twitter to a South Carolina Highway trooper who gave her a speeding ticket, according to the North Charleston Police Department.



According to police, the 18-year-old student posted that she was going to find out where the officer lives, kill his family, and blow up his house after he wrote her a ticket for speeding.



A police officer then met with the student after contacting her mother. Investigators say the teenager was apologetic, telling the officer that she tweeted the threat out of anger and that she would delete it.



She was counseled and released for the threats after other officials were told about the situation.



Copyright 2014 WCSC. All rights reserved.

