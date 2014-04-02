Mt. Pleasant principal named Principal of the Year by SCPTA

The principal of Jennie Moore Elementary School has been selected as the Outstanding Principal of the Year by the South Carolina Parent Teacher Association.



Mrs. Karen Felder has worked in the education field for 33 years, and has been the principal at Jennie Moore since July 2004. Felder says she has an open-door policy for staff and parents, making the school known for its parental involvement and community support.



According to Felder, “There is no stronger advocate for the education and well-being of a child than his or her parents.” She encourages parents to sit with their children during lunch, visit classrooms as guest readers, and donate snacks and treats for school functions.



Led by parents and volunteers, the school has programs like Fitness Fridays, Taste it Tuesdays, Reflections art competitions, and the iBeam mentor programs.



Felder says that working with the PTA has made Jennie Moore a great school.



