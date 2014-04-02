New events expected at this year's Flowertown festival

Copyright 2014 WCSC. All rights reserved.



The 42nd annual Flowertown Festival will be held in the heart of Azalea Park in downtown Summerville on April 4 through 6.The festival will from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.Kim Taylor, the Chief Operations Officer for the Summerville family YMCA, says there will be something for everybody at the event. Event attractions will include carnival rides, a Taste of Summerville, and a Kid’s Fest.The Kid’s fest will host two events. There will be a Blooming Artists area, where young people can sell original artwork, and a Chalk Fest, where children ages 14 and under can design their own 5x5 space for judging. The Chalk Fest will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 5.Admittance to the festival is free, but tickets will be sold for the carnival rides and Taste of Summerville. ATMs will be available for use as not all vendors will accept credit cards.Those looking to ride a free shuttle to the festival are told to park at Heritage Square off of Highway 78. Shuttles will run from 12 to 7 on Friday, 9 to 7 on Saturday, and 9 to 5 on Sunday, dropping off at two locations.Taylor said that planning the Flowertown Festival has been like planning a wedding. It takes the 9 months for the Summerville Family YMCA to plan the event every year.