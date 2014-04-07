She said yes! Man proposes after Cooper River Bridge Run

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Rick Handy has done the Cooper River Bridge Run five other times before.
The Charlotte resident had never been more nervous crossing the finish line than after Saturday's race.
"I couldn't even think during the run," he said. "It was the hardest thing I ever had to finish."
For the past year, Handy worked to plan a proposal to longtime girlfriend Megan Luzader, also of Charlotte. He entrusted her sister with the task of holding the ring, and his brother-in-law with the flowers.
But the biggest task was on his shoulders.
"Will you marry me," Handy asked in front of nearly 40,000 in Marion Square after the award's ceremony.
Without hesitation, she said yes.
"I want to say it's a dream come true but I know the best is yet to come," Luzader said.
The pair met on Match.com three years ago. This is the third year they have traveled to Charleston for the Cooper River Bridge Run as a couple.
