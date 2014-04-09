Walk for Domestic Violence to be held in Johns Island this weekend

Outreach Ministries of Johns Island is holding a Walk Against Domestic Violence on Saturday, April 12 on the running tracks at St. Johns High School.



The fifth annual event will be dedicated to generating awareness and empowering victims of domestic violence. Guests are invited to walk a mile on the tracks at their own pace. The free walk is set to start at 8:30 a.m.



St. Johns High School can be found out 1518 Main Road in Johns Island, SC.



