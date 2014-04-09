Over 200 attending homicide survivors picnic in North Charleston

Over 200 friends and family members of victims of violence are expected to attend a Homicide Survivors Picnic in North Charleston this Saturday, April 12.



The fourteenth annual event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Riverfront Park in North Charleston.



Everyone is invited to attend the picnic, as food, games, and activities for the entire family will be provided.



According to the Sheriff’s Office, the event is a chance for survivors to gain strength and bond with those that understand what they’re going through. A table will be set up for those that would like to share photos of their loved ones.



The picnic is sponsored Charleston County Sheriff’s Office of Victim Services, and hosted by North Charleston Police Department Victim Services MUSC Crime Victims’ Center.



For transportation to the event, call (843)745-2250 or (843)792-2945.



