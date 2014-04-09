Spaying and neutering discounts offered to prevent unwanted litters

neutered

for the discounted rate of $25 .

There will also be a “Young Animal Program” (YAP), where cat and dogs aged up to six months can be altered for $50. The Animal Society says appointments may be booked on any day the veterinary staff is performing public surgeries.

Dr. Lucy Fuller, Charleston Animal Society’s Director of Public Health and Spay/Neuter Initiative, says that the organization normally sees an influx of kittens and puppies at this time of year.

“We encourage the public to take advantage of this discounted rate on what is a fairly simple procedure, before they - and the public as a whole - are faced with the problem of dealing with unwanted animals,” Fuller adds. “Dealing with this issue up front greatly reduces the stress and financial costs associated with unplanned litters.”

Pet owners who do not qualify for the two promotions are encouraged to contact the Charleston Animal Society and ask about other discounts available.

or; For more information on Charleston Animal Society’s spay/neuter programs, contact 843.747.4849or; sneuterclinic@ charlestonanimalsociety.org

The Charleston Animal Society is encouraging pet owners to take advantage of special discounts on spay/neuter surgeries. They’d like to prevent the litters of unwanted puppies and kittens that usually turn up in spring.One promotion is “Tom Cat Wednesdays” when male cats