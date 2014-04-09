Charleston police looking for man wanted for stalking

The Charleston Police Department is looking for a man wanted for stalking.



Tyreke Devonte Logan has an active warrant, and is also wanted by probation and parole officials. Logan is 21-years-old, 5’11 and 150 pounds.



The Police Department says he frequents Gadsden Green City Housing and the area of Strawberry Lane.



Anyone with information about Logan is asked to call central dispatch at 743-7200 and ask for the central detective on duty.



