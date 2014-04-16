Nighttime lane closure planned for Highway 61 tonight

Charleston County Government is planning a nighttime lane closure on Highway 61 tonight as part of the Bees Ferry Widening project. Crews will be working with the soil in preparation for asphalt paving and shoulder widening.



Crews are expected to be on the road from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. Drivers are asked to look out for traffic signs and reduce speed.



Expected to be completed in June 2014, the widening project is intended to improve the entire 4.5 mile length of Bees Ferry Road from Savannah Highway to Ashley River Road.



The project is being funded by the Charleston County Transportation Sales Tax program.



