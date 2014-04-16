Nighttime lane closure planned for Highway 61 tonight

JetBlue says another plane is on the way to Charleston International Airport hours after an earlier flight was forced to make an emergency landing in the Holy City.More >>
A judge denied bond Friday for the man accused of shooting a woman in the head.More >>
The power is back on for more than 3,500 SCE&G customers after a car crashed into a utility pole.More >>
A blaze reported in Mount Pleasant turned out to be a false alarm, a fire official says.More >>
A two-year investigation that targeted 28 suspects led to the arrests of all but one of them, the recovery of weapons and multiple drug charges.More >>
