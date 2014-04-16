Officials work with the Navy to grant local veteran's wish

A World War II veteran’s daughter had no idea a private conversation she had in Charleston would end up being heard by the Pentagon.

When 91-year-old Claude Clifton’s daughter struck up a conversation with an admiral in a local coffee shop, she told him that her elderly father lost all of his Navy medals and often talked about how much he wanted them back.

Moved to action, the admiral called Senator Lindsay Graham who then called the Navy to get the medals back.



“It was easy to do,” says Sen. Graham. “The Navy was very responsive.”

Graham says that Clifton’s story highlights what ordinary Americans have done in extraordinary times. Clifton, who enlisted at 17 and served until the war ended, went on to raise a great family and achieve 68 years of marriage.

The veteran's medals were restored to him in a ceremony on the USS Yorktown.

