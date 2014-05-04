Quantcast

Two shot during argument in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Colleton County Deputies say two people were shot during an argument Saturday night.
It happened on Jerry Street in Walterboro.  Deputies say the argument started between two females.
Two people including a juvenile are being treated at this time.
Deputies are still investigating. Check back for more information.
