Tornado watch canceled for Lowcountry, cold on the way

The National Weather Service canceled a tornado watch for the Lowcountry that was to be in effect until 6 p.m.

Tornado watches had also been issued through parts of Georgia and Florida as strong storms made their way into South Carolina.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says the atmosphere stabilized, dissipating the threat of severe weather over our area.

The next big weather change is expected to happen late tonight as temperatures begin a dramatic drop. Tuesday morning temperatures may plunge as much as 30 degrees compared to Monday morning's, Walsh said.

Charleston could set a record low for high temperature tomorrow with temperatures not expected to climb out of the 40s.

Freeze watches are already posted for Wednesday morning where the thermometer is expected to bottom out in the low and mid 20s away from the coastline.

Charleston could very well break a 74-year-old record early Wednesday if the temperature drops below 27 degrees, Walsh said.

