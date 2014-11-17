Report: Teen runs inside N. Charleston restaurant after getting shot

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office say they are continuing to investigate a Monday night shooting which injured a teenager who ran inside a restaurant for help.

Investigators say the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in a wooded area off of Ashley Phosphate Road.

Following the shooting, DCSO officials say the victim, a 15-year-old boy, ran inside the Little Caesars on 3720 Ashley Phosphate Rd.

When deputies arrived they found the victim, who appeared to be going in and out of consciousness, on the floor.

One deputy reported seeing three gun shot wounds on the victim; one in the lower chest and two in the right arm.

Authorities say a restaurant employee was sitting at the victim's head and attempting to keep him awake until EMS arrived.

The victim was transported to the hospital. The sheriff's office is continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2014 WCSC. All rights reserved.