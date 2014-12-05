Quantcast

North Charleston Police: Man shoots himself while playing with handgun

North Charleston Police responded to the 3700 block of Old Pine Circle on Friday night in reference to a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses say the victim was playing with a handgun around 9 p.m. when it went off.  

Police are still investigating the incident. 

