CPD: Two missing teen brothers last seen on Johns Island located in Virginia

The Charleston Police Department says two teenage brothers who were reported missing Wednesday night have been located in Virginia.

CPD officials announced Thursday afternoon that Shawn and Micah Hatcher were located with their mother in Richmond.

Authorities had been asking the public to be on the lookout for the two brothers who weren't seen at school on Wednesday and were last seen on Johns Island.

Police believed that the two might be with their mother, and were not in danger.

