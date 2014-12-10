Georgetown police looking for man involved in armed robbery

The Georgetown County Sheriff's office is looking for a suspect related to an armed robbery at a Jersey Mike's Subs in Murrells Inlet. Officials believe the suspect is also responsible for other robberies in the area.



They say a man entered the Jersey Mike's Subs on the 4300 block of Highway 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. He revealed a handgun and demanded money.



The suspect is a white male of slim build between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black sweatshirt with a red bandana covering his face.



Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at (843) 546-5101.



