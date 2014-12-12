Multiple families displaced following Seabrook Island fire

The St. Johns Fire Department has extinguished most of the fire at a group of Seabrook Island condos on the 2000 block of Long Bend Drive.The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Friday night.

Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting from the roof in addition to the front and rear sides of the building.



Fire Department officials say 10 condo units were heavily damaged.



They say the fire started because food was left unattended on the stove inside one of the homes.

The fire eventually spread into the building's common attic.



Officials are not sure of the exact number of those displaced as some of the condo units were vacant.



The American Red Cross is on hand to assist those displaced by the fire.



St. Johns Battalion Chief James Ghi says that unattended cooking is the main cause of residential fires.

He reminds residents to never leave the kitchen when cooking, to make sure friends and family know a home's escape plan when visiting for the holidays, and to check their smoke alarms.

Residents near the St. Johns Fire Department can call their headquarters at 559-9196 for help checking alarms.



