South Carolina native wins 'Hell's Kitchen'

The country's most talked about chef this week happens to be a South Carolina native.

La Tasha McCutchen of Lake City, S.C. beat out five other chefs on Wednesday's season finale of "Hell's Kitchen."

McCutchen was one of 18 to compete this season, winning a position as Head Chef at the Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grille in Atlantic City, N.J. The reported value of the prize is $250,000.

She told television executives she gained interest in cooking while waiting tables at a restaurant during her second year of college.

McCutchen graduated from Lake City High School in 1997, and attended both South Carolina State University and Horry Georgetown Technical College.

Copyright 2014 WCSC. All rights reserved.