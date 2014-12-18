Quantcast

Bullet flies into North Charleston hotel room, dispatchers say

Bullet flies into North Charleston hotel room, dispatchers say

Dispatch officials say a bullet flew into a room on the 2000 block of McMillan Avenue. The call came in just after 10 p.m. Thursday. 

A receptionist at the Stay Over Lodge says the bullet came through a room and landed on a counter. 

This investigation is ongoing. Check back for details.  

