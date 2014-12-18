Quantcast

Dispatch: Police investigating bus versus car accidents in North Charleston

Dispatch officials say police are investigating reports of a bus hitting multiple vehicles in the area of King St. Extension and Azalea Ave. in North Charleston. 

The call came in just after 10:30 on Thursday night. 

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for details. 

