CCSD announces plans to search for a new superintendent

Charleston School board members say they plan on conducting a nationwide search for a new superintendent starting next year.



The district released a statement on Thursday, which also says that every board member has been debriefed on the legal issues they faced in recent months.



Those issues include the two lawsuits filed by Academic Magnet parents and football coach Bud Walpole.



School board officials say they plan to announce more details concerning the selection process after the first of the year.



