LISTEN - Charleston Co. Dispatch: 'Vehicle described as red sleigh pulled by reindeer'

Charleston County Dispatch officials sent out a broadcast on Christmas Eve alerting Charleston Police, Fire and EMS to be on the lookout for Santa Claus' arrival.

According to emergency officials, the subject could be using the name Kris Kringle, Chris Claus, St. Nick or Santa Claus. Authorities say his vehicle is reported to be loaded with a large sack of presents for the children in the area.

Dispatch crews are asking for any units spotting the subject's vehicle to not delay him, but to assist him in anyway possible.

LISTEN to the whole broadcast here.

The message, which is transcribed fully below, was first sent out at 7:30 p.m. by a Charleston County emergency dispatch official.

The message was followed by various emergency personnel greeting the dispatch official with Merry Christmas. Listen to their messages here.

All Police, Fire and County EMS Units prepare to copy police information just received from the North Pole Sheriff's Department.

A teletype message has just been received from Sheriff Frost. Sheriff Frost has advised the following described vehicle and person has just left the area and is reported to be traveling in our direction. The Canadian Police and Border Patrol have also just advised us that he has already crossed the border and at his present speed should arrive in the Charleston County/City of Charleston area around midnight!

The vehicle is described as being a brightly colored red sleigh pulled by nine reindeer. The forward most reindeer is named Rudolph and is known to have a bright red glowing nose, followed by 8 tiny reindeer known as Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner and Blitzen.

The driver is described as 5'4", 225 pounds, long white beard, wearing a bright red suit trimmed with white fur, a large red had and black boots. He is know for the merry twinkle in his eye.

Subject could be using the name Kris Kringle, Chris Claus, St. Nick or Santa Claus. Vehicle is reported to be loaded with a large sack of presents for the children in this area.

Due to the high rate of speed, any units spotting this vehicle are asked to please not delay him but to assist him in anyway possible.

On behalf of the City of Charleston Police Department and Consolidated Dispatch, we extend our best wishes to all our officers, EMTs, fire fighters and their families for a safe, happy and healthy holiday season.

