Vehicle fire on I-26 stalled Christmas Night traffic for hours

Photo Source: Melissa Varner Photo Source: Melissa Varner
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

A vehicle fire stalled traffic on I-26 for hours on Christmas Night.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire in the eastbound lanes of I-26 near exit 187 at around 5:53 p.m.

Witnesses said an 18-wheeler caught fire, causing major traffic delays for up to three hours.

