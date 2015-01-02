Child alerts family to flames in Colleton County

Officials say a child may have saved her relatives' lives following a house fire in Ruffin, S.C. on Friday.

A representative with the Colleton County Fire Department says it was just before 3 a.m. when the child woke up to find her Blaine Court home on fire. She woke an adult who saw fire coming from a wall behind a television set.

The two adults and five children living in the home were able to get out and call 9-1-1 from a neighbor's telephone.

Firefighters arrived to find the home well-involved. They say most of the blaze was extinguished within the first 15 minutes, but they stayed on scene performing overhaul for over two-and-a-half hours.

A woman and infant were taken to the Colleton Medical Center and treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire was caused by a faulty electrical outlet, according to investigators. They say the home did not have smoke detectors, and the family lost everything inside. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

