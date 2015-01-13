CofC, AMHS grad wins second Academy Award

A College of Charleston graduate is set to receive his second Oscar for the technical work he's done in several big movies.

Nafees Bin Zafar will be honored with the Oscar for his creation of a system that makes destruction effects for movies, the Oscars website states.

Zafar received a degree in computer science from CofC in 1998, and graduated from Academic Magnet High School just three years earlier at the age of 16.

Zafar will be presented with an Oscar on Feb. 7 at The Academy Awards' annual Scientific and Technical Awards Presentation.

According to his personal website, Zafar was first honored at the Academy Awards in 2008 for his digital effects on films like The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End.

The Oscars website states the advancements made by Zafar show that coding can be used to make believable destruction effects in less time.

