Police release surveillance images in robbery, shooting

North Charleston police asked for the public's help in identifying a man captured in surveillance footage near the scene of a robbery in which the victim was shot in the face.

Police released surveillance photos taken from a Spruill Avenue convenience store near Burton Lane showing a black male between 5'2" and 5'6" in his mid-20s wearing a blue winter hat, camouflage jacket, white shirt, dark pants and black and white shoes.

Police responded to the 1900 block of Burton Lane at 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 14.

The victim told police he was walking on Burton Lane off Highway 52 when two men in all black clothing approached and asked him for money. The victim said he ran and was shot in the cheek. The men then ran in the opposite direction.

The victim was taken to MUSC with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man shown in the surveillance stills should contact North Charleston Police at (843) 554-5700 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All rights reserved.