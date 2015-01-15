Uber responds to SC agency cease and desist order

?

The South Carolina Public Service Commission has ordered Uber to cease and desist operations until it has received all the licensing it needs to operate within the state.

In a statement released Thursday, the agency argued that that the app-based taxi company needs to wait until all applications they've submitted have been approved, and a certificate has been issued.

Uber spokesperson Taylor Bennett released the following statement Friday, doubling down on it's SC operations:

"Despite working closely with the PSC for the past several months on a permanent solution for Uber in South Carolina, yesterday's actions are unexpected and not reflective of the progress made thus far. We will challenge the order and remain committed to providing South Carolinians with greater opportunity and choice."

The company has been operating without a license in South Carolina since July 2014, even though state law says a motor vehicle carrier needs to obtain a certificate before getting paid to transport people.

The Public Service Commission says Uber is welcome to resume operations once they've met all criteria for operating a taxi company in the state.

They say consumers deserve to choose what services they buy, but all those services need to be consistent with state laws.

