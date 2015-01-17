Percy Street shooting suspect surrenders

Charleston Police say the man wanted in connection to the Percy Street shooting turned himself in Saturday morning.

Markel Jenkins is being charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a firearm during a violent crime, for the Wednesday night shooting, officials say.

The male victim was left with a non-life threatening injury after being shot in the back, police spokesman Charles Francis said.

On Friday, officials issued a warrant for Jenkins' arrest.

