Police name suspect in attempted shooting on James Island

Charleston police are searching for a 28-year-old man in connection with an attempted shooting Saturday morning on James Island.

Ishmel Lemon is wanted for second degree assault and battery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime, according to police spokesman Charles Francis.

Police say Lemon was spotted going inside a house on the 1400 block of Seacroft Road on Saturday, but was not in the house when they searched the home.

Police blocked off Sineca Place, Bressee Street, and Seacroft Road on James Island during the search, which was prompted by a report that someone fired shots at a person standing in a yard on Woodward Street at approximately 10:15 a.m.

Anyone with information on Lemon's whereabouts should contact Charleston Police at (843) 743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

