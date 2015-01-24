Man arrested after throwing object, threatening Charleston County deputy

A man has been arrested after threatening a deputy and a police officer in North Charleston.

Police say a deputy was driving down Rivers Avenue near Greenridge Road Saturday morning when Cason Murray threw an object at a deputy's cruiser, striking his windshield.

Murray was found during a traffic stop and started threatening the same off-duty deputy, using racial slurs and demanding to know why the deputy was bothering him instead of doing something about the traffic.

Police say Murray made similar threats to a North Charleston Police officer later called to the scene.

Murray was tased and arrested at a Mobil gas station on Rivers Ave. after refusing to lay on the ground. Police say he is being charged with littering, assault and battery third degree, and resisting arrest.

